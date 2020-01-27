UP Guv summons Legislative Assembly session on Feb 13

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has summoned the state Legislative Assembly to meet on February 13 for its first session of 2020.

The Assembly will be convened at 11 am.

A press note from the Assembly Secretariat said, "The Governor has also decided to address both the Houses of the state legislature assembled together at 11 am on the said date." (ANI)

