Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC asks Centre, others to respond to plea challenging Jamia VC's appointment

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Centre and others to file a response on a plea challenging the appointment of Najma Akhtar as the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 23:45 IST
Delhi HC asks Centre, others to respond to plea challenging Jamia VC's appointment
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Centre and others to file a response on a plea challenging the appointment of Najma Akhtar as the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). Justice AK Chawla also asked Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), University Grants Commission (UGC), JMI, Akhtar and others to file a response on the plea and listed the matter for February for further hearing.

The petition was filed by Jamia Alumnus M Ehtesham-ul-Haque through his advocate Mobashshir Sarwar. In his plea, Haque sought to set aside the decision related to the appointment of Akhtar as JMI Vice-Chancellor. The petitioner told the court that Akhtar was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor despite the fact that the CVC had initially denied the Vigilance Clearance Certificate to Akhtar.

He also told the court that CVC has stated for "not to consider Akhtar for any post-retirement assignment/ re-employment in the organisation's institutions/universities falling within the administrative control of MHRD." "The office of Vice-Chancellor of a central university being a statutory post, all relevant factors have to be carefully considered before the appointment is made -- as the search committee failed to consider all factors, namely the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment', it is liable to be set aside," the plea said.

The petitioner alleged that the appointment of Akhtar was done through a tainted process and the consideration and recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor by the "purported" search committee "subject to vigilance clearance" was in itself irregular and illegal and vitiates the entire process. "The decision of the CVC to revise its original decision whereby it has recommended stating not to consider Akhtar for any post-retirement assignment or re-employment in the organisations or universities falling within the administrative control of MHRD", and is completely without authority and jurisdiction, and is liable to be declared as a nullity and warrants a proper enquiry being conducted into the same.

The petitioner also said that the decision of the CVC to revise its original decision and that too at the instance of the MHRD, whose participation in the process was not contemplated by the Act and the statute or regulations is legally unsustainable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi stresses the importance of de-escalation in the region

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the importance of de-escalation in the region, according to a statement from his office.The PM also condemned attacks that t...

Cricket-Costly bill for England skipper as room service helps test win

Cricketers are superstitious at the best of times but not wanting to change any aspect of their routine after a successful test day has proved costly for England captain Joe Root.He will be forking out on his hotel expenses after Mark Wood ...

DNA tests show Belgian ex-king is father of artist, lawyer says

DNA tests have revealed that Belgiums former King Albert II is the biological father of Belgian artist Delphine Boel, a lawyer for the retired monarch said on Monday, putting an end to a decade-long paternity claim. Albert, who abdicated si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020