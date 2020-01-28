'No rationality' in abolishing Andhra legislative council, says Pawan Kalyan

The Jana Sena party on Tuesday said that there is 'no rationality' in abolishing the legislative council under the pretext of stonewalling decentralization and Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) bills which are approved in the Assembly. "There is no rationality in abolishing the Legislative Council under the pretext of withheld of decentralization and CRDA Bills which are approved in the Assembly," said Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan in an official statement.

This comes a day after Andhra Pradesh cabinet approved the decision to abolish the legislative council. The Jana Sena chief said that legislative council had been designed to correct any bill which is approved in the Assembly inadvertently, after a thorough brain-storming in the elders' House.

"The party feels that Andhra Pradesh has been deprived of using the thoughts of intellectuals with the abolition of the council. There are no special circumstances prevailing in the state to abolish the legislative council," he said. Stating that it is inappropriate to abolish legislative council, Kalyan said: "It is against the constitutional spirit to remove the systems which are intended to safeguard the interests of the democracy. Has the decision of abolishing legislative council got people's approval or not? It appears that the issue has not been considered. "

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh cabinet had approved the decision to abolish the legislative council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.