Delhi police to question owner of gun brandished at Shaheen Bagh

Delhi Police on Wednesday called Mohammad Luqmaan, the owner of the gun that was brandished at Shaheen Bagh yesterday, for questioning in the matter. Arguments erupted between the demonstrators and a group of men, who had gone to Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday to talk to the protestors, after which a person brandished a pistol to the protestors.

According to the police, the pistol belonged to Mohammad Luqmaan but was brandished by another person at the protest site. The pistol was seized by the police and a case has been registered in the matter.

Further investigation is underway. Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last month against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), due to which the Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement.

A petition was also filed in the Supreme Court last week seeking appropriate directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch contending that the road closure is causing huge inconvenience to people. The amended citizenship law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India before 2015. (ANI)

