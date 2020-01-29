Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quick consideration not ground for judicial review of Nirbhaya convict's mercy plea rejection: SC

The quick consideration of the mercy petition and swift rejection thereof cannot be a ground for judicial review of the President's order rejecting the mercy plea of Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case convict Mukesh Kumar Singh, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:07 IST
Quick consideration not ground for judicial review of Nirbhaya convict's mercy plea rejection: SC
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The quick consideration of the mercy petition and swift rejection thereof cannot be a ground for judicial review of the President's order rejecting the mercy plea of Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case convict Mukesh Kumar Singh, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi and comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna dismissed the petition filed by the convict challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

"The quick consideration of the mercy petition and swift rejection of the same cannot be a ground for judicial review of the order passed under Article 72/161 of the Constitution. Nor does it suggest that there were pre-determined mind and non-application of mind," the apex court said in the order. The court said that it shall keep in mind that where the power is vested in very high authority, it must be presumed that the said authority would act carefully after an objective consideration of all the aspects of the matter.

One of the death row convicts, Mukesh Kumar Singh had moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of the mercy petition by the President of India and sought commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment. "As pointed out earlier, the note put up before the President of India is a detailed one and that all the relevant materials were placed before the President of India and upon consideration of the same, the mercy petition was rejected," the Supreme Court said.

"Merely because there a was quick consideration and rejection of the petitioner's mercy petition, it cannot be assumed that the matter was preceded with the pre-determined mind," added the top court. The court said that delay in disposal of mercy petition may be a ground calling for judicial review of the order passed under Article 72/161 of the Constitution but added that it does not find any such ground in this case.

It noted that while the petitioner has alleged that he was put under solitary confinement for eight months and nine days, in violation of the principles of the Sunil Batra, the Centre and Delhi government have refuted the claims. In his affidavit, Director General, Prisons, has denied the averment that the petitioner was kept in solitary confinement.

Four people -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh -- are facing execution on February 1 in the matter. The case pertains to the gang-rape of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the chilling night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the five adult accused, Ram Singh, had committed suicide in the Tihar jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Devi joins Rangers in professional first for female Indian player

Bala Devi has become the first female Indian player to sign an overseas professional contract after joining Glasgow side Rangers on an 18-month deal, the Scottish club said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old forwards transfer remains subject to ...

UPDATE 1-Athletics-World indoor champs in China postponed over coronavirus fears

The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China in March have been postponed until 2021 over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the sports global governing body said on Wednesday.Wor...

UPDATE 6-White House objects to Bolton book; Trump impeachment trial starts new phase

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton that depicts Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, as the Senate...

UPDATE 3-British Airways, Iberia suspend direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names in aviation to do so, as worries grow about the impact of the spreading coronavirus on global travel.BA.com, the airlines website, shows n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020