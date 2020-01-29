Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP Minister Ramana hopes Centre will okay abolition of Legislative Council

Andhra Pradesh Marketing, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana on Wednesday said that his government is hoping to get clearance from the Centre for the abolition of Legislative Council.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:00 IST
AP Minister Ramana hopes Centre will okay abolition of Legislative Council
Andhra Pradesh Marketing, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Marketing, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana on Wednesday said that his government is hoping to get clearance from the Centre for the abolition of Legislative Council. Ramana, who is an MLC, said that he is ready to resign from his ministry once the clearance from the Centre comes.

Responding to the demand of TDP that the two ministers from the Council should immediately resign, he said: "They need not resign on the TDP's demands. They will resign once the Central government gives clearance to the abolition of the Council." The minister also slammed TDP for allegedly trying to "hamper" the government's business, with its majority in the House of Elders.

"The Council, where TDP has the majority, is not confining to advise but acting against the government's aims. The Decentralisation Bill and the APCRDA Repeal Bill are related to the state's future, but the Council has sent them to the Select Committee against the public interest," said Ramana. He further alleged the TDP has stalled the Bills as they will cause loss to the land bank of N Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh has two ministers, who are members of the Legislative Council -- Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana. The YSRCP led state government has passed a resolution for the abolition of the Council and sent it to the Central government for further process.

Minister Ramana further said: "Visakhapatnam fishing harbour will be developed and modernised with an investment of Rs 100 crore. As many as 22 major and minor fishing jetties will be constructed in nine districts." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by UP STF in Mumbai for 'inflammatory' remarks in AMU

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai for making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12 last year. An FIR wa...

Govt takes over IMEI-related processes from private body

The Department of Telecom has taken over the process to issue and manage IMEI allocation for mobile phones in India from the private body MSAI. The IMEI number - a unique 15-digit serial number of mobile devices - is allocated by global in...

Soccer-Devi joins Rangers in professional first for female Indian player

Bala Devi has become the first female Indian player to sign an overseas professional contract after joining Glasgow side Rangers on an 18-month deal, the Scottish club said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old forwards transfer remains subject to ...

UPDATE 1-Athletics-World indoor champs in China postponed over coronavirus fears

The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China in March have been postponed until 2021 over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the sports global governing body said on Wednesday.Wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020