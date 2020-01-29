AP Minister Ramana hopes Centre will okay abolition of Legislative Council

Andhra Pradesh Marketing, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana on Wednesday said that his government is hoping to get clearance from the Centre for the abolition of Legislative Council. Ramana, who is an MLC, said that he is ready to resign from his ministry once the clearance from the Centre comes.

Responding to the demand of TDP that the two ministers from the Council should immediately resign, he said: "They need not resign on the TDP's demands. They will resign once the Central government gives clearance to the abolition of the Council." The minister also slammed TDP for allegedly trying to "hamper" the government's business, with its majority in the House of Elders.

"The Council, where TDP has the majority, is not confining to advise but acting against the government's aims. The Decentralisation Bill and the APCRDA Repeal Bill are related to the state's future, but the Council has sent them to the Select Committee against the public interest," said Ramana. He further alleged the TDP has stalled the Bills as they will cause loss to the land bank of N Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh has two ministers, who are members of the Legislative Council -- Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana. The YSRCP led state government has passed a resolution for the abolition of the Council and sent it to the Central government for further process.

Minister Ramana further said: "Visakhapatnam fishing harbour will be developed and modernised with an investment of Rs 100 crore. As many as 22 major and minor fishing jetties will be constructed in nine districts." (ANI)

