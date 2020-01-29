Left Menu
Foot-tapping military tunes, grandeur marks Beating the Retreat ceremony

Mesmerising military tunes echoed to the synchronised foot-tapping of soldiers of three wings of armed forces at Beating the Retreat ceremony here with people enjoying the enchanting spectacle in the backdrop of a setting sun.

Delhi: Tricolour lighting illuminates North and South Blocks at Raisina Hill, after conclusion of Beating Retreat.. Image Credit: ANI

Mesmerising military tunes echoed to the synchronised foot-tapping of soldiers of three wings of armed forces at Beating the Retreat ceremony here with people enjoying the enchanting spectacle in the backdrop of a setting sun. The ceremony at Vijay Chowk saw bands from the Army, Navy and Air Force play tunes such as Madhumati, Marhapeka, Nritya Sarita, Ganga Jamuna and Jauna Solti.

`Abide With Me', a hymn, was played in the last after which the bands marched back playing `Saare Jahan Se Achha'. The ceremony, held with traditional grandeur, marks the end of four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, three service chiefs were among those who attended the event. The Tricolour was lowered at dusk in the backdrop of the setting sun. Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and Parliament House were illuminated presenting a picturesque sight.

An event of national pride, Colours and Standards are paraded during the ceremony. It traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. 'Beating Retreat' marks a centuries old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and standards are cased and flags lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia of the times gone by.

Drumbeats during the ceremony recall the day when troops were recalled to their quarters at an appointed time in the evening. (ANI)

