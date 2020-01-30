DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 30

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JANUARY 30 BERLIN - Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will make a working visit to Germany (Final Day) MOSCOW, Russia - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Moscow, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

SOFIA, Bulgaria - Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte will meet with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to discuss bilataral relations in the area of tourism, energy and trade as well as EU and global agenda. - 0930 GMT KYIV - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will travel to Ukraine.

GENEVA, Switzerland - The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, will meet in Geneva to discuss the Karabakh settlement process. LONDON - Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State speaks on "The Future of the Special Relationship" in conversation with British foreign minister Dominic Raab at a think tank event. - 1100 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31 ** KIEV - The 12th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine will be held in Kiev, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladislav Kricky to attend the meet. VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets Argentina President Alberto Fernandez at the Vatican. - 0930 GMT

ALMATY, Kazakhstan - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Almaty to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

NUR-SULTAN - U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Kazakhstan (to Feb. 2) MINSK - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Minsk.

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - 2020 Writers Guild Awards - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2 TASHKENT - U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Uzbekistan (to Feb. 3)

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3 KUALA LUMPUR – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Malaysia (to Feb. 4)

BRUSSELS - OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium 2020 WARSAW - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Poland (to Feb. 4) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4 ** WARSAW - North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski to visit Warsaw.

NEW YORK CITY, United States - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a news conference to discuss priorities for 2020. - 1730 GMT MADRID, Spain - Argentine president Alberto Fernandez visits Spain.

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11).

BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 ** BRUSSELS - EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan gives a speech at DigitalEurope conference - 1000 GMT GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 Ireland - Irish House of Representatives election. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 KYIV - European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to visit Ukraine (to Feb. 12) GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 DUBLIN - OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2020.

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1). VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 NEW DELHI - US President Donald Trump visits India (to Feb. 24).

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

** NEW DELHI - US President Donald Trump to visit India (to Feb. 26) GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to Mar 20). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will unveil 2020 budget - 1200 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 3 GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speech at BusinessEurope conference in Brussels - 0830 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at conference on "Implementing the Green Deal in partnership with industry" - 1315 GMT BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at conference on "Delivering the reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union" - 1415 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels - 1515 GMT BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at conference in Brussels - 1530 GMT MOSCOW – 67th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15) ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb.

LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks. VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 8 GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 61st anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 12

BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 13 DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an increasingly bloody uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17 DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to bolster ties.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms.

KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC-Finance and Central Banks Deputies’ Meeting in Malaysia - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 23 GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers(AFMM) Meeting (to Mar. 27). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 29

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

