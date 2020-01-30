Left Menu
Chronology in gang rape case of 5-year-old girl in Delhi

  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:13 IST
Following is the chronology of events in the 2013 case of gang rape of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area in which a Delhi court Thursday sentenced two men to 20 years in prison. - Apr 15, 2013: Five-year-old girl gang-raped by Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar.

- Apr 17: Girl believed dead by convicts rescued after 40 hours. - Apr 20: Manoj arrested from Bihar.

- Apr 22: Pradeep arrested from Bihar. - May 24: Charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against accused.

- Jul 11: Delhi court frames charges for raping a minor, unnatural offence, kidnapping, attempt to murder, destruction of evidence and wrongful confinement with common intention under the IPC and aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act. - Mar 21, 2014: Pradeep moves court claiming to be a juvenile at time of the incident.

- Apr 12, 2017: Court declares him to be juvenile; transfer case to Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). - 2018: Delhi HC directs trial court to again do an enquiry into his juvenility claims.

- Trial court declares Pradeep to be not a juvenile. - Jan 7, 2020: Court reserve judgement.

- Jan 18: Court holds Manoj and Pradeep guilty, says the case had shaken the collective conscience of the society. - Jan 30: Court sentences convicts Manoj and Pradeep to 20 years in prison, grants compensation of Rs 11 lakh to survivor.

