Vietnam to stop issuing visas for Chinese tourists over coronavirus concerns
Vietnam will stop issuing visas for Chinese tourists, the government said on Thursday, after the Southeast Asian country detected three new cases of coronavirus.
Cross-border trade between Vietnam and China is not encouraged at the moment, the government said in a statement.
"The outbreak is spreading rapidly, and in a serious manner," the statement said.
