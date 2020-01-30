Left Menu
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel writes to PM Modi, requests him to repeal CAA

  ANI
  • |
  Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  Updated: 30-01-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:44 IST
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photos). Image Credit: ANI

Calling the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) discriminatory in nature, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the Act. The Chief Minister in his letter to the Prime Minister said, "The Act is appearing to be discriminatory towards illegal immigrants based on their religious beliefs, contradictory to Article-14 of Indian Constitution. It also has no provision for people of neighboring countries such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan living in India."

The Minister also said that the poor and illiterate people will find it difficult to fulfill the formalities of the act. He also emphasised that the protests in the state against CAA have all been peaceful. "Number of demonstrations have taken place in Chhattisgarh in protest of this Act and all those demonstrations were peaceful. People from various sections participated in these peaceful demonstrations. People to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (SC, ST and OBC), reside in the state, and most of these people are poor, illiterate and unequipped, which will make it extremely difficult for them to complete the formalities under this Act," the Chief Minister stated in his letter.

Baghel requested Prime Minister to repeal the Act so 'peace in the country' can be maintained. "Keeping in view the protests staged by people, to save poor and illiterate people from trouble, to maintain peace in the country and to protect the core values of the Constitution. I request you on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh to repeal Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA)," said Baghel in his letter. (ANI)

