Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh HC orders CBI probe in `scam' involving IAS officers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 23:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 23:40 IST
C'garh HC orders CBI probe in `scam' involving IAS officers

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday ordered the CBI to register a First Information Report (FIR) against 12 bureaucrats including seven IAS officers in an alleged Rs 1,000 crore scam. The officers are accused of siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore from the State Resource Centre (SRC) and the Physical Referral Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC) of the State Government over a period of 10 years.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Parth Prateem Sahu on a petition filed by Kundan Singh Thakur and others. The Public Interest Litigation alleged that several persons including the petitioners themselves, who are working in various government departments, were shown as employees of SRC and PRRC, formed for rehabilitation of disabled persons, and salaries were drawn in their names without their knowledge.

"The CBI shall register FIR within one week from today....The CBI shall seize the relevant original records from the concerned department, organization and offices ...within 15 days from the date of registration of FIR," the court order said. The officials named as respondents in the petition include IAS officers Vivek Dhand, Sunil Kujur, M K Raut, B L Agrawal, Alok Shukla, M K Shroti and others.

As the respondent officers are "high-ranked", "there is apprehension that the investigation may be influenced", therefore the case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the judges held..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Carnival Says Ship Docked In Civitavecchia Will Resume Mediterranean Program On Friday

Carnival PLC CARNIVAL CORPORATION PLC STATEMENT ON COSTA CRUISES SHIP IN ITALY CARNIVAL CORP - SHIP DOCKED IN CIVITAVECCHIA WILL RESUME ITS MEDITERRANEAN PROGRAM ON FRIDAY CARNIVAL CORP - ALL GUESTS SCHEDULED TO EMBARK TODAY WILL BE ACCO...

UPDATE 5-Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13%

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50 rise in two years. Shares soared 13 i...

UPDATE 1-First two coronavirus cases confirmed in Italy -prime minister

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Italy, the first in the country since the outbreak in Wuhan, China.Two Chinese tourists who were visiting Italy had contracted the vi...

Turkish Airlines says it suspends flights to China until Feb. 9

Turkish Airlines is suspending its flights to mainland China after the World Health Organisation said it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak in China a global emergency, the companys CEO said on Friday.Bilal Eksi said on Twitter that fli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020