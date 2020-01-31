Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-In Brussels, a quiet last nod for Brexit and a rainy 'au revoir'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 03:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 03:01 IST
UPDATE 2-In Brussels, a quiet last nod for Brexit and a rainy 'au revoir'

Brexit cleared its last formal hurdle in Brussels on Thursday, setting Britain's Jan. 31 exits from the European Union in stone, but it was an unceremonious moment and a party in the heart of the EU's capital to say "au revoir" was a rain-drenched washout. The 27 EU member states that Britain will leave behind at midnight in Brussels on Friday approved the withdrawal agreement reached last October after more than three years of tortuous negotiations.

Their green light came by so-called "written procedure", shorthand for an email from each member state. That stood in stark contrast to the emotion and drama that gripped the European Parliament's vote on the historic agreement on Wednesday, as British Brexit Party lawmakers cheered and waved mini Union Jack flags, while others wept over Britain's departure from the EU after nearly half a century of membership.

Britain will no longer be an EU member state from Saturday, and it will be considered a third country. However, it will enter a transition period until the end of December that is meant to give citizens and businesses time to adapt. During the transition, Britain will continue to apply EU laws but will no longer be represented in EU institutions.

A concert organized by the city of Brussels to celebrate its friendship with Britain got off to a miserable start on Thursday as rain lashed the majestic Grand Place. Tourists scurried across the square as music blared before a light show that would project the colors of the Union Jack onto buildings. There was a London black cab on display and a traditional British red telephone booth that had to be covered over with plastic sheeting because the rain was leaking through.

Nearby, the famous statue of a little boy urinating – the Manneken Pis – had been dressed in a Union Jack waistcoat. Despite the cold and wet weather, a more raucous party, called by British Green EU lawmaker Magid Magid via Facebook, took place later in the day at the bar-lined Place Luxembourg, a few steps from the EU parliament, where young people working for EU institutions regularly meet on Thursday nights for drinks.

"I am sad, but also it is good that Brexit is finally done, they've taken so long," said Tomaso, 25, an Italian assistant to a member of the European Parliament. Tomaso, who studied in Britain and has a girlfriend there, came to show support to his British colleagues, many of whom lost their jobs as assistants as British MEPs returned home.

Among the Brits at the event at Place Luxembourg, the mood was somber. Amy, 23, a Briton working for a nongovernmental organization in Brussels, expressed sadness and added that she was worried she would no longer be able to stay in Belgium.

"It all happened because there was a lot of fake news, disinformation, a sense of trying to regain an empire," she said, "but now there isn't anything we can do about it, it's happening." "UKmissEU"

Brexit Day will be more muted in Brussels than across the Channel, where its supporters in London's Parliament Square will celebrate their triumph 3-1/2 years after a referendum in which Britons voted to leave the EU. A Union Jack in the building of the European Council in Brussels will be lowered at 7 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) on Friday and put away with the flags of non-EU countries.

"They have to keep them in case (UK Prime Minister) Boris Johnson ever wants to come here," said an EU official, who declined to be named. The European Parliament plans to place one of its British flags in the House of European History, a nearby museum that recounts the history of Europe since 1789.

At the UK's Representation Office in Brussels, the EU flag will be lowered at the end of the working day on Friday. On Saturday the nameplate outside the building will be replaced, and it will now be known as the UK Mission to the European Union, which some have already dubbed "UKmissEU'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Knicks' Morris stirs uproar with 'female tendencies' remark

New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris created an uproar by saying Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder has female tendencies after a Wednesday game. There was an incident in the final minute of the game at New York when Crowder stole the b...

FEATURE-NFL-Wishnowsky rides Australia punting pipeline to Super Bowl

Australian is known for many things -- kangaroos, koala bears, beaches and barbies.Now you can add American gridiron punters to that list with Mitch Wishnowsky, who will handle punting duties for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the K...

BRIEF-Carnival Says Ship Docked In Civitavecchia Will Resume Mediterranean Program On Friday

Carnival PLC CARNIVAL CORPORATION PLC STATEMENT ON COSTA CRUISES SHIP IN ITALY CARNIVAL CORP - SHIP DOCKED IN CIVITAVECCHIA WILL RESUME ITS MEDITERRANEAN PROGRAM ON FRIDAY CARNIVAL CORP - ALL GUESTS SCHEDULED TO EMBARK TODAY WILL BE ACCO...

UPDATE 5-Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13%

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50 rise in two years. Shares soared 13 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020