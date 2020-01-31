Hitesh Chandra Awasthi to serve as interim DGP of Uttar Pradesh

Hitesh Chandra Awasthi will serve as the interim Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, the state government announced on Friday.

Awasthi, a 1985 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, will replace OP Singh, who retired from the top police post in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning.

Awasthi has served in the CBI for 13 years and is presently posted as Director-general Vigilance. He will retire in June 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

