NGT orders probe against NGO for encroachment of public land in Govardhan

The National Green Tribunal Friday ordered a probe by a central agency against an NGO after a plea alleged that under the garb of social service it has indulged in the encroachment of public land, heritage sites and water bodies in the pilgrimage town of Govardhan in Mathura. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore said a prima-facie case of encroachment of public land, heritage sites as well as water bodies is made out against the NGO Brij Foundation.

"Therefore, State of Uttar Pradesh should have this case investigated by any central agency who shall place a report before the competent authority for appropriate orders. This is immediately warranted because of the continuous destruction of the environment in respect of water and water bodies," said the bench, also comprising expert member Satyawan Singh Garbyal. The direction came on a plea filed by Giriraj Parikrama Sanrakshan Sansthan seeking directions to Uttar Pradesh government for conducting an investigation against the "illegal" actions of Brij Foundation in respect of the destruction of various conventional water sources, kunds, ponds, water bodies etc. which are situated in and around Giriraj Govardhan Parikrama Marg.

