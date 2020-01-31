BJP Parliamentary Party Executive meet to be held today
Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Party Executive meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday.
Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Party Executive meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday. It will be followed by National Democratic Alliance's meeting.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Budget session of parliament earlier today. He referred to the dream of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of creating modern India in his address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament and called upon the people to work with new energy in this decade to give impetus to the making of new India.
The President said that the decade was extremely important for India and the government has laid a strong foundation to make it India's decade. The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Nath Kovind
- India
- Jawaharlal Nehru
- BJP
- National Democratic Alliance
ALSO READ
Boult, Ferguson ruled out, injury-hit NZ recall Bennett for T20s against India
EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif review overall ties between India and Iran: Sources
Indian cricket's "Superfan" Charulata Patel no more, BCCI offers condolences
Cricket-Domingo wants Bangladesh to follow India template in tests
Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate 7th Conference of CPA India region today in Lucknow