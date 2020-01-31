Left Menu
ED attaches properties of Assadullah Biswas in fake Indian currency case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties of Assadullah Biswas and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in a fake Indian currency case.

ED attaches properties of Assadullah Biswas in fake Indian currency case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties of Assadullah Biswas and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in a fake Indian currency case. The attached assets include balance in bank accounts, vehicles, construction equipment, several land plots and a residential flat totaling Rs 4.67 Crores.

The directorate in a statement said, "Investigation under the provisions of PMLA was initiated against Biswas and others on the basis of FIR registered by NIA Delhi under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in Fake Indian currency notes case." The ED also outlined that during the investigation, 34 FIRs and 27 chargesheets, one prosecution complaint against Biswas and others were obtained from various law enforcement Agencies viz NIA, NCB and Malda Police.

"Wherein, it was observed that the accused was involved in serious criminal activities and cases registered against him include various sections of IPC, Arms Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Act 1884, Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act among others," the ED said in the press note. The ED further stated that the investigation under PMLA revealed that Biswas and his associates were indulged in various criminal activities for over a period of two decades and generated huge proceeds of crime.

"Despite a number of cases against him, he continued to indulge in criminal activities as he was in possession of huge proceeds of crime and continued to enjoy it and has further used them to expand his activities," the ED said. "The proceeds of crime so generated were laundered with the help of his family members and close associates by way of acquiring lands / flat properties, bank balance, vehicles, etc. Attachment of Proceeds of crime by ED has strengthened the actions of other law Enforcement Agencies in controlling his criminal activities. Further investigation is in progress," the ED added. (ANI)

