Rs 85,000 cr for welfare of SCs, OBCs in FY 20-21, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Saturday proposed a budget of Rs 85,000 crore in 2020-21 for the welfare of Scheduled Caste (SC) and other backward classes and Rs 53,700 crore for Scheduled Tribe (ST). "For SC/ST relief and development, a proposal of Rs 85,000 crore for welfare of SC and other backward classes for the year 2021," said Sithraman while presenting the Union budget.

"The government provides Rs 53,700 crore for development and welfare of ST," she added. Earlier the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Budget ahead of its presentation in the Parliament.

The Cabinet meeting was held after Sitharaman, who carried a 'Bahi-Khata', met President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other officials from her ministry. (ANI)

