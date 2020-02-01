POCSO court convicts 15 in TN child sexual assault case Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI): A special court here on Saturday convicted 15 people in the Ayanavaram child sexual assault case. Judge R N Manjula of the court for trial of cases under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act convicted 15 while acquitting one. Another died during the course of the trial.

The quantum of punishment would be announced on February 3. The case relates to the sexual assault of a hearing-impaired minor girl by a group of 17 people, mostly plumbers, housekeepers, security guards and lift operators working in an apartment complex at Ayanavaram here.

Police had charged the accused with sections 354-B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 366 (kidnapping), 376-AB, 376-DB, 506 (i) and 506 (ii) of the IPC and sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted several times by the accused for over seven months.

The matter came to light after the victim, a class 7 student, narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who then informed their parents following which the girl's father lodged a police complaint on July 15, 2018..

