Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC stays CIC direction to Assam Rifles to give info on officer's disciplinary proceedings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 15:16 IST
HC stays CIC direction to Assam Rifles to give info on officer's disciplinary proceedings

The Delhi High Court has put on hold a Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing the Assam Rifles to provide the details sought by an RTI applicant, a brigadier in the paramilitary force, about the disciplinary proceedings against him. Justice Jayant Nath, while staying the CIC direction, also issued notice to the applicant and sought his stand on the Assam Rifles' plea challenging the commission's order.

Assam Rifles, in its petition filed through advocates Rahul Sharma and C K Bhatt, has contended that the information sought by Brigadier Tek Chand Malhotra is exempted from the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. "The petitioner agency (Assam Rifles) has made out a prima facie case. Till the next date of hearing, the operation of the impugned order dated November 22, 2019 shall remain stayed," the court said while listing the matter for further hearing on July 16.

Assam Rifles, in its plea, has contended that the information sought by Malhotra pertains to a service matter and withholding it cannot be termed a violation of human rights, which would entitle him to the details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

China intensifies efforts to combat coronavirus as death toll rises to 305

China on Sunday resorted to more drastic measures like isolating coronavirus patients to designated areas and restricting the movement of residents in regions hit by the rapidly spreading virus that has killed 305 people and infected over 1...

DPIIT working on guidelines for National Seed Fund: Mohapatra

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT is working on guidelines for a National Seed Fund that was announced in the Budget for 2020-21 to help start-ups and budding entrepreneurs, a top government official said. DP...

Sovereignty comes first: Britain lays out tough stance for EU trade talks

Britain laid out a tough opening stance for future talks with the European Union on Sunday, saying it would set its own agenda rather than meeting the blocs rules to ensure frictionless trade.After officially leaving the EU on Friday, Brita...

Rare T20 series whitewash for India after 7-run win in 5th T20 against New Zealand

India choked New Zealand yet again to turn it around for a seven-run win in the fifth T20 International, giving them a rare 5-0 series whitewash in the shortest format here on Sunday. The Indian pacers, led by ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020