HC stays CIC direction to Assam Rifles to give info on officer's disciplinary proceedings

The Delhi High Court has put on hold a Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing the Assam Rifles to provide the details sought by an RTI applicant, a brigadier in the paramilitary force, about the disciplinary proceedings against him. Justice Jayant Nath, while staying the CIC direction, also issued notice to the applicant and sought his stand on the Assam Rifles' plea challenging the commission's order.

Assam Rifles, in its petition filed through advocates Rahul Sharma and C K Bhatt, has contended that the information sought by Brigadier Tek Chand Malhotra is exempted from the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. "The petitioner agency (Assam Rifles) has made out a prima facie case. Till the next date of hearing, the operation of the impugned order dated November 22, 2019 shall remain stayed," the court said while listing the matter for further hearing on July 16.

Assam Rifles, in its plea, has contended that the information sought by Malhotra pertains to a service matter and withholding it cannot be termed a violation of human rights, which would entitle him to the details.

