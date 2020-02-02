Military planes to evacuate Russians from China over virus
Five military airplanes will evacuate Russian citizens from China after an outbreak of a new coronavirus, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing the Defence Ministry.
TASS news agency reported that around 130 Russians were ready to leave Hubei province, the center of the outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
