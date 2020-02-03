Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over CAA
Leader of Congress in lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh and party MP Gaurav Gogoi have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the "issue of reconsideration of CAA after unrest in the Country and to stop NPR Process and NRC".
Leader of Congress in lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh and party MP Gaurav Gogoi have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the "issue of reconsideration of CAA after unrest in the Country and to stop NPR Process and NRC". President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Friday was briefly interrupted by the Opposition members when he began speaking about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The CAA fast-tracks the process of granting citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and took refuge in India on or before December 31, 2014. Members of the Opposition have deemed it "discriminatory and anti-Constitution" while the Centre has maintained that the new law has no effect on Indian citizens. (ANI)
