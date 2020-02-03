SC approached against protests in public spaces

A petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Monday seeking its direction to the Centre for laying down comprehensive guidelines relating to total restriction on holding protests in a public place where it may lead to obstruction of the public movement. The petition, filed by one Nand Kishore Garg, sought a direction to respondents, including Union of India (UOI), and laying down "detailed, comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines" relating to complete restrictions for holding protest and agitation leading to obstruction of public places.

The petitioner has sought a direction to the central government and others for removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj, who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, for last one and a half month. The protesters have blocked the road connecting Delhi to Noida. (ANI)

