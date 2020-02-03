Haryana police seize fake currency, 31 gm heroin in separate cases, 7 held

The Haryana Police have arrested seven people in separate cases and seized counterfeit currency amounting to one lakh rupees and 31 grams of heroin from their possession in Sirsa district. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Baljit alias Bagga, a resident of Kirti Nagar Sirsa and Babbu, a resident of district Mansa, Punjab.

"A joint team of Crime Investigation Agency and Sirsa Police on a tip-off has seized 168 currency notes in denomination of 500 and 8 notes in denomination of 2,000 from two people," a police spokesperson said. A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, Police in Sirsa has seized 31 gram of heroin and arrested five persons including two women in this connection. The accused have been identified as Kulvinder Singh alias Gaggu, Khuswinder Singh, Jitender Kumar alias Jitu, Anty and Poonam Rani.

A case under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. (ANI)

