Denmark arrest three members of Iranian Arab opposition group for espionage

Denmark's intelligence agency said on Monday it had arrested three leading members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) on suspicion of spying on behalf of a Saudi Arabian intelligence service.

ASMLA seeks a separate state for ethnic Arabs in Iran's oil-producing southwestern province of Khuzestan. Arabs are a minority in Iran, and some see themselves as under Persian occupation and want independence or autonomy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.