Denmark arrest three members of Iranian Arab opposition group for espionage
Denmark's intelligence agency said on Monday it had arrested three leading members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) on suspicion of spying on behalf of a Saudi Arabian intelligence service.
ASMLA seeks a separate state for ethnic Arabs in Iran's oil-producing southwestern province of Khuzestan. Arabs are a minority in Iran, and some see themselves as under Persian occupation and want independence or autonomy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arabs
- Denmark
- Iran
- Saudi Arabian
- Khuzestan
ALSO READ
Bridge linking Denmark to Sweden to get new lick of paint in 13-year operation
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Bridge linking Denmark to Sweden to get new lick of paint in 13-year operation
Arabs prioritise ties with U.S. against Iran in reacting to Trump peace plan
Soccer--Inter Milan sign Denmark playmaker Eriksen from Spurs
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Inter Milan sign Denmark playmaker Eriksen from Spurs