Australian deputy PM survives leadership challenge
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Tuesday survived a leadership challenge during a party room vote of the Nationals – the junior partner in Australia's coalition government.
McCormack defeated former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce in a vote of the nation's 21 lawmakers.
The margin of victory was not disclosed.
