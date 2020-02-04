Australian deputy PM survives leadership challenge

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Tuesday survived a leadership challenge during a party room vote of the Nationals – the junior partner in Australia's coalition government.

McCormack defeated former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce in a vote of the nation's 21 lawmakers.

The margin of victory was not disclosed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.