Australian deputy PM survives leadership challenge

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Tuesday survived a leadership challenge during a party room vote of the Nationals – the junior partner in Australia's coalition government.

McCormack defeated former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce in a vote of the nation's 21 lawmakers.

The margin of victory was not disclosed.

