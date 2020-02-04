Left Menu
SC seeks TN response on DMK plea alleging inaction by Speaker on disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 13:12 IST
  Created: 04-02-2020 13:08 IST
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Tamil Nadu government's response on a DMK petition, which has alleged the state assembly speaker did not act on a plea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who voted against Chief Minister E Palaniswami during a 2017 confidence vote. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for DMK that the disqualification plea was moved before the Speaker in March 2017, even after the lapse of three years no action has been taken by the speaker on the plea.

"Tell us whether you are going to take action. If yes, then when and how," the bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant asked the law officer representing the Tamil Nadu government. The bench has now fixed the plea for hearing on February 14 when the state government will have to respond to its query.

The plea has sought disqualification of Panneerselvam and 10 others for having voted against the Palaniswami government when they were in the rebel camp. It has contended that by voting against the trust motion, these MLAs violated the whip issued by the ruling party and hence attracted disqualification under the anti-defection law.

