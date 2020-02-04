Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian court adjourns case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:04 IST
Nigerian court adjourns case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Nigerian court on Tuesday adjourned the trial of 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, a high-profile case seen as a test for a contentious law that criminalizes homosexuality. Ilyas Abdulrahman, a lawyer for the prosecution, said their lead witness, the police inspector who led the raid in which the men were arrested, would appear on Wednesday. The defendants, who face up to 10 years in jail if convicted, had waited for over three hours for the trial to begin at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Homosexuality is outlawed in many socially conservative African societies where some religious groups brand it a corrupting Western import. The men were arrested in a police raid on a hotel in the Egbeda district of Lagos in 2018. Police said they were being "initiated" into a gay club, but the accused said they were attending a birthday party.

The trial is seen as a test case for a Nigerian law banning gay marriage, punishable by a 14-year jail term, and same-sex "amorous relationships". It caused an international outcry when it came into force in 2014. Nobody has yet been convicted under the law, prosecution and defense lawyers in the case have previously told Reuters.

The trial was previously adjourned twice without opening remarks because the prosecution did not bring its witnesses to court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hungarian teachers say new school curriculum pushes nationalist ideology

A Hungarian teachers union on Tuesday protested against a new school curriculum it says is designed by the ruling Fidesz party to promote its nationalist agenda and curb academic freedoms.Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the leader of Fidesz, h...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as China measures ease virus fears

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday and the SP 500 and Nasdaq were on pace to unwind losses from last week as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after Chinas central bank intervened for the second day. Chin...

International court gathering evidence in Rohingya case

Dhaka, Feb 4 AP Investigators from the International Criminal Court have begun collecting evidence for a case involving alleged crimes against humanity by Myanmar against Rohingya Muslims causing them to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, a co...

Cong fields top guns for campaigning in Delhi, Rahul says PM can sell Taj Mahal like PSUs

The Congress on Tuesday fielded its top guns, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for campaigning in Delhi, with the former party president saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could sell the Taj Mahal, the way he wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020