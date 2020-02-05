Left Menu
Development News Edition

Formation of Ram Temple Trust was important for free India: BJP's Narasimha Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision for establishing a Ram temple trust, and called it the most important announcement of free India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:11 IST
Formation of Ram Temple Trust was important for free India: BJP's Narasimha Rao
BJP MP GVL Narsimha Rao Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision for establishing a Ram temple trust, and called it the most important announcement of free India. Calling it an "auspicious" day, he said that the Centre has taken a big initiative to implement the order of the Supreme Court in a proper manner.

"The announcement made by the Prime Minister in the Parliament is most important of free India and the day is auspicious because Centre has taken a big initiative to implement the Supreme Court's order properly," Rao said. Attacking the Opposition, he said that this issue could have been solved seven decades ago but Congress government, especially Nehru family had obstructed the process.

"This issue could have been solved seven decades ago but Congress governments and especially Nehru family's various generations had obstructed the process," he said. "There is also a conspiracy going on today to junk the order of SC pertaining to Ram Temple. CAA is just an excuse but the main aim is to obstruct the construction of Ram Temple," Rao added.

India awaits the grand temple made by Ram Temple trust, said MP. Today in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi announced the formation of a trust for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking in the Lower House of Parliament, he said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra." Prime Minister's announcement was hailed with loud slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' from the members of the ruling party.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in the favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site.The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

There will be no shortage of funds for NSFs: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday assured that there will be no shortage of funds for the National Sports Federations NSFs, despite the government slashing its allocation in an Olympic year. The government last week gave a substanti...

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli planning second kidney transplant

Nepals Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday said he is planning to undergo a second kidney transplant as it is a better option than undergoing regular dialysis. Oli, 67, underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidne...

Rare reel of Kishore Kumar's banned Hindi film found after 60 years

The National Film Archive of India has found a reel of a banned 1957 Kishore Kumar starrer Begunah, more than 60 years after the Mumbai High Court ordered all prints of the film to be destroyed. The rare clip, found last week, shows music c...

WRAPUP 5-Two cruise ships isolated in quarantine as China virus hits airlines, carmakers

Thousands of passengers and crew on two cruise ships in Asian waters were placed in quarantine for Chinas coronavirus on Wednesday as airlines, car manufacturers and other global companies counted the cost of the fast-spreading outbreak.Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020