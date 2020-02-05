Formation of Ram Temple Trust was important for free India: BJP's Narasimha Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision for establishing a Ram temple trust, and called it the most important announcement of free India. Calling it an "auspicious" day, he said that the Centre has taken a big initiative to implement the order of the Supreme Court in a proper manner.

"The announcement made by the Prime Minister in the Parliament is most important of free India and the day is auspicious because Centre has taken a big initiative to implement the Supreme Court's order properly," Rao said. Attacking the Opposition, he said that this issue could have been solved seven decades ago but Congress government, especially Nehru family had obstructed the process.

"This issue could have been solved seven decades ago but Congress governments and especially Nehru family's various generations had obstructed the process," he said. "There is also a conspiracy going on today to junk the order of SC pertaining to Ram Temple. CAA is just an excuse but the main aim is to obstruct the construction of Ram Temple," Rao added.

India awaits the grand temple made by Ram Temple trust, said MP. Today in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi announced the formation of a trust for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking in the Lower House of Parliament, he said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra." Prime Minister's announcement was hailed with loud slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' from the members of the ruling party.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in the favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site.The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.