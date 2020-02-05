Hope Delhi HC's order on convicts erodes 'psychological trauma' faced by Nirbhaya's parents: Congress

Left Menu
Hailing the Delhi High Court's decision to give the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case just a week to avail all the legal rights available to them, president of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev on Wednesday said she hopes the judgment erodes "psychological trauma" associated with ordeals faced by the victim's parents to seek justice for their daughter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:34 IST
President of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hailing the Delhi High Court's decision to give the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case just a week to avail all the legal rights available to them, president of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev on Wednesday said she hopes the judgment erodes "psychological trauma" associated with ordeals faced by the victim's parents to seek justice for their daughter. "The High Court has made the legal rights of the convicts 'time-bound' by giving them just another 7 days. I hope after a week, there should be nothing coming up from side of the accused. I hope this is an end because there is an emotional psychological side connected with the case. It was becoming extremely traumatic and the High Court tried to end that trauma and I welcome that judgment," Dev told ANI here.

Citing the emotional and psychological trauma associated with ordeals faced by the parents of Nirbhaya, she said the rape case needs to be closed conclusively. "What has transpired since the Nirbhaya case started or proceeded is that there are such systems that this case is not getting the finality that it should have had. This has been emotionally traumatic for the victim's parents and it is extremely disturbing for the general public. Once and for all, this chapter needs to be closed conclusively," she added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi high court granted a week's time to the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case to avail all legal remedies available to them.A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said that the proceedings against them for the execution of death warrant will be initiated after a week.The High Court observed that according to Delhi prison rules if a mercy petition is submitted, a 14-day period has to be given after the dismissal of the mercy plea.The death warrant against all four convicts cannot be executed separately, it said.The High Court also dismissed the petition filed by the central government and Tihar jail authorities challenging the Patiala House Court's order which had stayed the execution of the convicts in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

