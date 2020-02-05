Left Menu
UPDATE 1-China says air force will join Singapore Airshow amid virus concerns

File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SGAirshow)

China's air force will participate in the upcoming Singapore Airshow, the Chinese defense ministry said on Wednesday, as concerns over the spread of a coronavirus overshadow Asia's biggest aerospace and defense event.

The ministry said in a post on its official WeChat account that its air force had been invited to take part in the airshow between Feb 5-18, adding that it would send nine aircraft and more than 100 personnel. Singapore last week banned entry to all Chinese visitors and foreigners with a recent history of travel to China to deter the fast-spreading coronavirus, while organizers said 10 exhibitors from China had pulled out.

The airshow is officially open between Feb 11-16. The Singapore Airshow said in a statement on Wednesday that China's People's Liberation Army Air Force aerobatics team Ba Yi would fly for the first time at the show. Singapore authorities and event organizers did not immediately comment on whether the Chinese delegation had been given an exemption to attend.

