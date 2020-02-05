Man gets 8-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in J-K's Reasi
A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday sentenced a man to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a girl six years ago.
The Judge also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Krishan Paul Singh, a resident of Thanpal, after he was convicted of raping the minor, a police official said.
On August 6, 2014, Singh allegedly raped the girl after threatening her with a sharp-edged weapon, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.