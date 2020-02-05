Elderly man gets 7 years jail for sexual assault of five-year old girl Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI): A 60-year old man was on Wednesday sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment by a court here for sexually assaulting a five-year old girl in his neighbourhood in 2018. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions JudgeSuneetha Kunchala found the accused, a retired bus conductor, guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Besides the seven-year jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000. According to the prosecution,the girl who used to take tuitions from the accused's teacher-wife, was sexually assaulted on April 4, 2018 after he took her to his bedroom under the pretext of offering food.

He had threatened the girl and asked her not to disclose it to anyone. The girl, a first standard student used to go for tuition at the house of the accused, where his wife, a teacher, used to conduct classes.

The girl informed the matter to her mother who filed a complaint with the police following which a case was registered and the accused arrested..

