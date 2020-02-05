US understands our security challenges in J-K: Govt tells Lok Sabha

The US has "shown understanding" regarding the security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir and has also acknowledged from time to time the steps taken to restore normalcy in the militancy-hit state, the government told Parliament on Wednesday. Replying to a question in Lok Sabha as to whether the abrogation of Article 370 has had any adverse effects on Indo-US relations, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the government did brief the international community, including the US, about Article 370 abrogation.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the Minister said: "Matters related to the Constitution of India are sovereign in nature, and do not concern other countries or international organizations. The government has proactively briefed members of the international community, including interlocutors in the US, regarding the rationale behind the abrogation of Article 370 and the normalization of the situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir." "The US government has shown understanding regarding the security challenges in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and, from time to time, has acknowledged the steps taken to restore normalcy," he added.

The Centre had in August last year announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It had simultaneously announced the decision to bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

