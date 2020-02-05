Left Menu
Development News Edition

US understands our security challenges in J-K: Govt tells Lok Sabha

The US has "shown understanding" regarding the security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir and has also acknowledged from time to time the steps taken to restore normalcy in the militancy-hit state, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:59 IST
US understands our security challenges in J-K: Govt tells Lok Sabha
Security forces face myriad challenges in J-K. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The US has "shown understanding" regarding the security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir and has also acknowledged from time to time the steps taken to restore normalcy in the militancy-hit state, the government told Parliament on Wednesday. Replying to a question in Lok Sabha as to whether the abrogation of Article 370 has had any adverse effects on Indo-US relations, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the government did brief the international community, including the US, about Article 370 abrogation.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the Minister said: "Matters related to the Constitution of India are sovereign in nature, and do not concern other countries or international organizations. The government has proactively briefed members of the international community, including interlocutors in the US, regarding the rationale behind the abrogation of Article 370 and the normalization of the situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir." "The US government has shown understanding regarding the security challenges in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and, from time to time, has acknowledged the steps taken to restore normalcy," he added.

The Centre had in August last year announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It had simultaneously announced the decision to bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Britain wants Canada-style trade deal with EU - minister

Britain wants a Canada-style agreement with the European Union that includes goods and services, Britains Europe minister Christopher Pincher said in Warsaw on Wednesday.We want a Canada-style agreement that incorporates goods and services ...

Hinganghat: Outpouring of support for woman who remains

Two days after a 25-year-old lecturer was set ablaze by her stalker in Maharashtras Wardha district, leaving her critically injured, the brutal incident has galvanised common people as well as politicians in expressing outrage and saying pr...

WHO chief says 80% of China virus cases are in Hubei province

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that 80 of Chinas coronavirus cases are in the central Hubei province and that not all provinces have been affected.He said there were 24,363 confirmed cases in Ch...

Bedi seeks more train services between Puducherry and Chennai

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to operate more trains to Chennai from here. Bedi, who left here for Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh by a train, in a WhatsApp message to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020