Much said about CAA by those getting photographed with people wanting 'Tukde Tukde' of India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remarked that much has been said about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), ironically by those who love getting photographed with those who want 'tukde-tukde' of the country. "Some members of the Parliament have alleged that the government is discriminating between the Hindus and Muslims. Some alleged that we are trying to divide the country," Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

"Much has been said about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want 'Tukde Tukde' of India," he added. Addressing the lower house of the Parliament, Modi said that Pakistan has been speaking the same language for decades to incite and mislead the Muslims of the country.

"Those who have been removed from office by the people of India are now doing the unthinkable. They see citizens on the basis of their faith. We are different. We see everyone as an Indian," Modi said. "We are being reminded that Muslims were among those who raised 'Quit India' and 'Jai Hindi' slogan. this is the problem. In the eye of Congress, these people are only Muslims. For us, they are all Indians," he said.

This comes as the newly amended citizenship law is facing protests and opposition across the country. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

