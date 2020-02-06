Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What does Britain want from trade deal with United States?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:18 IST
FACTBOX-What does Britain want from trade deal with United States?
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

British trade minister Liz Truss on Thursday set out the country's priorities for a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States. Truss said Britain would set out detailed negotiating objectives in due course. Below are the priorities listed in Truss's statement to parliament:

GOODS MARKET ACCESS

Britain wants to secure "comprehensive, far-reaching and mutually beneficial tariff reductions" to increase access to the U.S. market for British businesses and lower prices for British consumers.

The deal should also create "efficient, predictable, and transparent" customs procedures, reduce technical barriers to trade and remove measures that restrict British trade. But it should also maintain the safety and quality of products on the UK market, the government said.

TRADE REMEDIES

The deal should allow Britain to protect its own interests when threatened by "unexpected surges in imports of goods or unfair trading practices". It will also aim to remove trade-distorting tariffs, the government said.

SANITARY AND PHYTOSANITARY STANDARDS

Food standards and the prospect that Britain would have to accept imports of chlorine-washed chicken from the United States in any trade deal have become a concern for many Britons. The government said Britain wanted to maintain its own autonomous sanitary and phytosanitary regime to protect public, animal and plant life and health and the environment.

"We will not compromise on our high animal welfare and food standards," it said.

NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE

Britain said that in all trade deals it plans to negotiate, not just with the United States, the National Health Service would not be on the table. The opposition Labour Party made the threat of the government selling off the NHS a central plank of its campaign before the December election, in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives won a majority.

"The price the NHS pays for drugs will not be on the table. The services the NHS provides will not be on the table," the government said.

CLIMATE CHANGE

The government said nothing in any trade agreement would undermine its commitment to combating climate change. It said it would aim to maintain and advance Britain's environmental, labor and anti-corruption standards and support UK low-carbon industries, technology, and innovation.

SERVICES

The government hopes the trade deal will boost key British services such as financial services, telecommunications, professional and business services, and transport services. Britain hopes to make it easier for its professionals to do business in the United States, including by easing business travel. It wants to secure commitments to ensure fair competition and improve market access for UK services exporters.

It will also encourage the mutual recognition of UK and U.S. professional qualifications, by strengthening regulatory cooperation. INVESTMENT

The government plans to ensure British investors operating in the United States have the same level of protection and standards of treatment they receive in the UK.

SMALL BUSINESSES

Britain wants to include a specific small-business chapter in the trade deal to support the more than 31,600 small British businesses that already export to the United States.

DIGITAL TRADE

The government wants the agreement to take account of changing technology and developing areas of the economy, and include provisions which maximize opportunities for digital trade across all sectors of the economy.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Britain wants to secure provisions that support its creative and innovative industries.

GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT

Britain wants to maximize the access of its companies to government procurement opportunities in the United States at both a federal and state level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Emirates pilots unaware engines idle in 2016 crash

The pilots of an Emirates flight from Thiruvananthapuram that crashed in 2016 and caught fire in Dubai did not realize the engines of their Boeing 777 remained idle as they tried to take off from a failed landing attempt, according to an in...

Kremlin starts temperature checks at Putin events over virus fears

Moscow, Feb 6 AFP The Kremlin said Thursday it has begun checking the body temperature of officials and reporters attending events involving President Vladimir Putin due to coronavirus fears. This is a precautionary measure, presidential sp...

Premier League clubs vote for longer summer transfer window

London, Feb 6 AFP Premier League clubs voted on Thursday to push the closing date of the summer transfer window back to bring it into line with the rest of Europe. At Thursdays shareholders meeting the clubs decided to revert to the traditi...

Kremlin starts temperature checks at Putin events over virus fears

Moscow, Feb 6 AFP The Kremlin said Thursday it has begun checking the body temperature of officials and reporters attending events involving President Vladimir Putin due to coronavirus fears. This is a precautionary measure, presidential sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020