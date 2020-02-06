Stop the hype over Taiwan at the WHO, angry China tells US
China angrily accused the United States and allied countries on Thursday of hyping up the exclusion of the Taiwan authorities from meetings at the World Health Organization (WHO) on the coronavirus emergency. "Stop hyping-up about the so-called Taiwan issue. Don't waste our time," China's delegate told the WHO Executive Board.
Taiwan is not a WHO member because China, which views the island as a wayward Chinese province and not a country, says it adequately represents Taiwan in the organization.
