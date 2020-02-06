Lebanon parliament to vote on government next week - Berri's office

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for a session to be held next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, to vote on the new government and its policy statement.

The cabinet on Thursday approved a plan to tackle the country's severe economic and financial crisis, which it must now present to parliament to secure a vote of confidence.

