Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-From Disneyland to Christmas Island: unlikely quarantine sites

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:54 IST
FACTBOX-From Disneyland to Christmas Island: unlikely quarantine sites

By Amber Milne LONDON, Feb 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As the world struggles to contain coronavirus, governments are weighing innovative sites and converting remote buildings - even islands - into quarantine bays for suspected carriers.

The deadly virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 28,000 people and killed 563 people in mainland China alone. With Wuhan in lockdown and suspected cases logged from as far afield as Italy to India, here are eight places around the globe tapped as possible quarantine sites:

DISNEYLAND Yiu Si-wing, a Hong Kong lawmaker representing the tourism sector, has proposed to government that Disney resort hotels are the perfect candidates for conversion.

The Disney theme park, already closed because of the virus, has a mass of empty rooms across three hotels and Si-wing says its location is remote enough to keep Hong Kong safe. CHRISTMAS ISLAND

Australia's Christmas Island, a territory in the Indian Ocean that sits 1,500 km (900 miles) from the mainland, will house hundreds of Australians evacuated from the danger zone. Previously used to detain asylum seekers, the island is currently home to a Tamil family that Australia wants to deport to Sri Lanka.

CRUISE SHIPS A Diamond Princess ship in Yokohama carrying some 3,700 people was put under quarantine with 20 confirmed cases of the virus onboard.

This is one of two ships under quarantine in Asia, where passengers are confined to cabin and food delivery is slow. TRAINING CENTRES

Hundreds of South Koreans evacuated from Wuhan have been quarantined in training centres usually used by civil servants, angering locals who feared the location was not remote enough. A French firefighter training centre in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence is also under consideration. The mayor's office said it had “natural confinement spaces” as well as an airstrip.

PUBLIC HOUSING In Hong Kong, unoccupied Fai Ming public housing block was a candidate until protests broke out, fuelled by concerns the newly constructed site was too close to a school and other housing.

Locals blocked roads to the block with bricks and debris, while masked protesters smashed windows and set fire to the lobby with Molotov cocktails before riot police moved in. MILITARY BASES

A host of countries have suggested housing people exposed to the virus in military bases, which are often remote, easy to manage and come with high security and big barracks. The Pentagon said it would provide four military installations while Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam have also offered up bases.

SANATORIUM Russia has used military planes to fly evacuees from Wuhan to a quarantined sanatorium just outside the Siberian city of Tyumen, with two confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The camp is fenced and guarded by CCTV cameras and military patrols to ensure security. MOUNTAINS

India is housing 645 people evacuated from Wuhan in two army-managed mountain quarantine centres on the outskirts of the capital. The evacuees will stay in the mountains for two weeks. India - the world’s second most heavily populated country after China - has three reported cases of coronavirus and has declared a "state of calamity".

SOURCES: Reuters, Princess Cruises, Huffington Post, The Guardian, The Connexion

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Plane carrying Canadian evacuees from China should land on Feb 7 - Ottawa

A plane evacuating Canadian citizens from China is due to land in the early hours of Friday at a military base in Canada where they will be placed in quarantine, a senior official said on Thursday.Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagn...

UPDATE 5-Israeli-Palestinian violence rises after Trump peace plan

At least two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank and 16 Israelis were hurt on Thursday in a surge of violence that erupted amid strong Palestinian anger at a U.S. peace plan.In Jerusalem, an Arab citizen of Israel was killed ...

UPDATE 5-To counter Huawei threat, U.S. should consider taking 'controlling stake' in Ericsson, Nokia -attorney general

Calling China the biggest threat to America, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States should actively consider putting its financial muscle behind Finlands Nokia and Swedens Ericsson to counter Huaweis dominance...

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal sees China virus temporarily weighing on sales in Asia

Maybelline maker LOreal said on Thursday Chinas coronavirus health crisis would have a short-term hit on its sales in the country and across Asian airports, after a period of booming business in the region. Thriving appetite from Chinese co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020