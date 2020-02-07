Words from remarks of PM Modi, Azad in Rajya Sabha expunged
A word has been expunged from the reply of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the debate on Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Rajya Sabha.
A word has been expunged from the reply of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the debate on Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Rajya Sabha. Similarly, a word from Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's remark that he made in the Upper House too has been expunged.
Both the leaders made their remarks in the Upper House on Thursday. PM Modi had used the word during his speech in the Rajya Sabha while hitting out at opposition over its allegations concerning the National Population Register (NPR).
Azad too had made the remark after the Prime Minister's speech and had referred to the CAA. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Narendra Modi
- Rajya Sabha
- Upper House
- NPR
ALSO READ
We have finalised an action plan to expand ties: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro.
Bhima Koregaon case was a conspiracy against Narendra Modi: Shahnawaz Husain
India is a life force made up of several ideals and values: PM Narendra Modi to youth who will participate in Republic Day parade.
We have agreed to further boost ties between India and Brazil: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro.
Geographical, social diversity other features of India's greatness: PM Narendra Modi.