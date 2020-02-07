Words from remarks of PM Modi, Azad in Rajya Sabha expunged

A word has been expunged from the reply of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the debate on Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Rajya Sabha. Similarly, a word from Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's remark that he made in the Upper House too has been expunged.

Both the leaders made their remarks in the Upper House on Thursday. PM Modi had used the word during his speech in the Rajya Sabha while hitting out at opposition over its allegations concerning the National Population Register (NPR).

Azad too had made the remark after the Prime Minister's speech and had referred to the CAA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

