HC grants bail to former UPPSC exam controller Katiyar in paper leak case

  • PTI
  • Allahabad
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:43 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:43 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to Anju Katiyar, former examination controller of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), who was arrested for her alleged involvement in leaking question papers of LT Grade Teachers Examination 2018. While ordering that Katiyar be released on bail, Justice Ramesh Sinha also directed the lower court to speed up the trial and end it preferably within one year if there is no legal impediment.

The court further directed that Katiyar shall surrender her passport, if any, before the trial court and furnish an undertaking not to leave the country until permission is obtained by her from this court or till the conclusion of the trial. The Special Task Force had on May 30 last year arrested Anju Katiyar for her alleged involvement in leaking question papers of two subjects of LT Grade Teacher Exam 2018. Subsequently, she was sent to jail after being produced before the court and had been languishing there since then.

Based on the confession of Kaushik Kumar, owner of a printing press which prints question papers for the UPPSC, who is also accused in the scam, an FIR was lodged against nine people, including the examination controller, at Cholapur police station of Varanasi.

