BRIEF-HHS Secretary: U.S. still waiting for green light to send experts to China

* HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE TO TAP INTO AUTHORTY TO TRANSFER FUNDS FROM HHS FOR CORONAVIRUS

* HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS IT'S PREMATURE TO ASK CONGRESS FOR ADDITIONAL FUNDS TO SUPPORT THE OUTBREAK RESPONSE * HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS US IS STILL WAITING TO GET GREEN LIGHT TO SEND US EXPERTS TO CHINA (Reporting By Michael Erman)

