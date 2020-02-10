S.Africa's high court rejects Eskom's urgent tariff application

South Africa's high court in Pretoria on Monday rejected state-owned power utility Eskom's application for urgent relief in a dispute with energy regulator Nersa over its 2019-2022 tariff decision, Eskom said. Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of South Africa's electricity, said Nersa's decision should be set aside because it incorrectly treated 69 billion rands ($4.8 billion) of state bailouts when calculating the amount of revenue Eskom should be allowed to recoup via tariffs.

Eskom said in a statement that, while the court dismissed the urgency of the application, it indicated that there was merit in its case.

