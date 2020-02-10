UP PAC constable gets life sentence for burning wife to death

A court here on Monday sentenced a constable of Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary to life imprisonment for burning his wife to death four years ago. The Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the accused, Rajiv Panvar, after convicting him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and directed that the money be distributed among the deceased's brother and two sons.

The court, however, acquitted the woman's father-in-law and mother-in-law in the dowry death case due to lack of evidence. According to lawyer Yashpal Singh, the woman, Rajni, was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands at Baili village in Budhana on February 27 ,2016.

Rajni sustained 98 per cent burns and later succumbed to injuries in a hospital, Singh said. After the incident, Rajni's brother had lodged an FIR alleging that she was harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands, he said.

