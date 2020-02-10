Justice Panigrahi takes oath as new judge of Orissa HC

Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahitook oath as a new judge of the Orissa High Court here onMonday

Acting Chief Justice Kumari Sanju Panda administeredthe oath of office to Panigarhi in the presence of otherjudges of the High Court

With Justice Panigrahi joining the bench, the strengthof High Court judges in Odisha became 14 against a sanctionedstrength of 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.