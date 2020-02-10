FM Sitharaman to reply on budget 2020 in RS tomorrow

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply in the upper house of Parliament- Rajya Sabha on budget 2020 on Tuesday. The Finance Minister's reply is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, there will also be no lunch hour in the House on the final day of the ongoing budget session. As the first session of Parliament's budget session will be concluded tomorrow, the second session will begin on March 2.

On February 1, Sitharaman had presented her second Union Budget on behalf of the NDA-2 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others. (ANI)

