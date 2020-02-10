Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks response from Jharkhand govt on NCPCR's plea to ensure protection of children

The Supreme Court has issued notice to Jharkhand government on a plea filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) claiming the selling of children in shelter homes run by Missionaries of Charity.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:37 IST
SC seeks response from Jharkhand govt on NCPCR's plea to ensure protection of children
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has issued notice to Jharkhand government on a plea filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) claiming the selling of children in shelter homes run by Missionaries of Charity. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde also sought response from Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra on the plea filed by NCPCR.

The plea sought apex court-monitored time-bound investigation of all such organisations in the state of Jharkhand to ensure the protection of Children. The petition also asked for the creation of SIT in every state to probe similar organisations to ensure that the child rights violation is not happening in organisations located in other states.

NCPCR, filing the petition through advocate Swarupama Chaturvedi, further sought direction for all states and Union Territories to facilitate and cooperate with Child Welfare Committee (CWC) so that they can work without hurdles. Claiming the callous approach of Jharkhand in protecting children from child rights violations, the NCPCR said during the course of an inquiry by it, "shocking revelations were made by the victims" which included that the children were being sold at Children Homes.

"These facts were emphatically brought to the notice of the state government but continuous attempts were made to sabotage and derail the inquiry," NCPCR claimed. The Commission said in the petition that it took suo-moto cognisance of various media reports highlighting the "selling of children in shelter homes run by Missionaries of Charity".

On July 10, 2018, the Commission said it wrote to the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand asking for a factual report is along with authenticated copies of all the relevant documents within 30 days. On July 24 that year, the members of NCPCR had visited Nirmal Hriday Centre of Missionaries of Charity, Ranchi and witness gross irregularities in their functioning. The alleged irregularities found during the visit were conveyed to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jharkhand along with recommending inquiry.

The Commission said that it has written to various states and sought correct information with regard to the working of Missionaries of Charity, however, reports given to the Commission were either full of discrepancies or unsatisfactory in nature. The petition sought a direction to the Jharkhand and other state authorities regarding protecting, the welfare of rescued children and expeditious investigation in the matter to administer justice to victim children.

It also sought direction for "enforcement Fundamental rights of the prohibition of trafficking in human beings. The petition added that prohibition of trafficking in human beings includes the protection of children from trafficking, child prostitution other related offences without any hindrance." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC notice to UP govt after Cong sought action against 'police atrocities' on anti-CAA protesters

The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government days after a Congress delegation led by senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the rights panel and sought action against alleged police at...

US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on U.S. growth optimism; Nasdaq hits record

Wall Street resumed its rally from last week, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on Monday, as a recent batch of strong domestic economic data and largely upbeat earnings overshadowed fears about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on...

'Kings who were queens': Britain's hidden LGBT+ history proves major draw

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Feb 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From kings who were queens to lesbian lawmakers and reformist governments, Britains history is awash with LGBT characters - and tourists want to know about them.As Britain marks...

GMR airports achieves 'concession commencement date' to build Crete airport in Greece

GMR Airports Limited announced that it has achieved the concession commencement date - the date from which the concession agreement comes into effect - on Monday to build and operate airport in Crete island of Greece. GMR Airports Limited a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020