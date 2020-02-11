Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algerian military court upholds jail sentences for former intelligence chiefs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 03:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 03:19 IST
Algerian military court upholds jail sentences for former intelligence chiefs
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A military appeals court in Algeria on Monday confirmed 15-year jail sentences against two former intelligence chiefs and a brother of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika for "conspiring against the army and the state authority," state media reported. Mohamed Mediene and Athmane Tartag, along with Said Bouteflika, have been in detention since May, weeks after mass protests broke out demanding the departure of the ruling elite and the prosecution of people involved in corruption.

The appeals court in Blida, south of Algiers, handed a nine-month jail sentence to Louisa Hannoune, leader of the Workers Party, who was given 15 years in prison in a first instance sentence in September, along with Mediene, Tartag and Bouteflika. Mediene, known as "Toufik", held the role of kingmaker for more than two decades, with power to name presidents, prime ministers, ministers and other senior officials.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika ruled for 20 years until he was ousted in April after protesters rejected his plan to seek a new five-year term in office. Said ran the government unofficially after his brother suffered a stroke in 2013. Algeria has jailed two prime ministers, several ministers and prominent businessmen over corruption charges since the demonstrations erupted on Feb. 22.

Algerians are still staging weekly protests but their numbers have fallen significantly since the North African country elected Abdelmadjid Tebboune in a presidential vote largely rejected by the demonstrators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

White House calls for biggest NASA budget in decades to reach the moon, Mars

The White House on Monday asked Congress for 25.2 billion for NASA in 2021, the agencys biggest budget in decades, calling for steady increases over five years to meet President Donald Trumps goal of landing astronauts on the moon and Mars....

Fishing boats shot at activists protecting rare Mexican porpoise, group says

Fishing skiffs chased and shot at a vessel carrying environmental activists monitoring a near-extinct porpoise species in a protected zone of Mexicos Gulf of California at the weekend, conservation group Sea Shepherd said. There are thought...

China's Hubei reports 103 new deaths on Feb 10

Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, reported 2,097 new cases and 103 new deaths on Feb. 10, the local health authority said on Tuesday.The Hubei provincial health commission said the province now had confirmed a ...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the new coronavirus outbreak The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday that there were 40,235 confirmed cases in China and 909 deaths, as well as 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020