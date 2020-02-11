SC to set up bench to hear plea for construction of underpass at Pragati Maidan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would set up a bench to hear the Centre's plea seeking permission for construction of an underpass near Pragati Maidan here during night hours. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, urged the court that a bench be set up to hear the plea in this regard.

"We will see to this," said the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde. The law officer told the bench, which also comprised justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, that the interim application seeks the court's nod to build an underpass in order to decongest the traffic as such construction activities are presently banned.

He said that construction activities will be undertaken during night to avoid inconvenience to the public. A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta had been hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist M C Mehta on the issue of rising pollution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.