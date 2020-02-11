Left Menu
4 children injured in bomb explosion in West Bengal

Four students were injured by a bomb explosion that was hidden outside South Hacia Government Primary School in the district.

4 children injured in bomb explosion in West Bengal
The explosion area.. Image Credit: ANI

Four students were injured by a bomb explosion that was hidden outside South Hacia Government Primary School in the district.

It is reported that out of the four children, one is critical. All the four were taken to Barrackpore BN Bose Hospital.

An investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

